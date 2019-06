Hyderabad’s Vivek slams 183

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Vivek Singh hit 183 while Prafull returned with six wickets as MCC team declared at 300/8 against WMCC on the opening day of the HCA A2 Division two-day League Championship on Monday.

In another match, Future star defended a modest target of 108, thanks to VK Siddharth (5/17) and Vaishnav Reddy (3/17) to win by four runs against Khammam. Meanwhile, A Yuvataju bagged six wickets as Jai Bhagawathi team bundled out Pasha Beedi for 209 runs on Day One. T Bharat too bagged a fifer (5/75) as Nalgonda team was dismissed for 308 runs against Balaji Colts who were at 108/1 at the close of the day’s play.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): New Blues 105 in 41.2 overs (Maruthi 51, L Madhu Goud 3/35, M Vishal 3/17) lost to Rohit XI 106/2 in 29.3 overs (Shabaz Khan 58); Nalgonda 312 in 68.1 overs (Shaik Majid 61, Md Shareef 73, T Bharat 5/75) vs Balaji Colts 108/1 in 21 overs (Sai Teja 44 batting, K Pranav 50 batting); Sri Chakra 268 in 77.3 overs (Vikas 98, Somashekar 48, Md Saqlain 4/100, S Vamshi Krishna 4/41) vs Gouds XI 17/1 in 8 overs; Visaka 142 (T Jagdish 63, K Chandrakanth 3/16) vs Postal 51/0; Sayi Satya 282 in 87.4 overs (Shyam Sharma 61, G Sai Krishna Reddy 43) vs Apex CC 31/0 in 6 overs; Pasha Beedi 209 in 74 overs (Rehman 39, A Yuvaraju 6/50) vs Jai Bhagwathi; Budding Star 162 in 55.5 overs (Pranay 73, Satish 3/12) vs Medak District 81/4 in 17 overs.

Group II (Pool A): Deccan Blues 97 in 36.3 overs (Mukesh Sathar 38no, D Mannaus 3/17) bt Raju CC 54 in 28.1 overs (Vashisht MSS 3/9, Srikanth Naidu 3/19); MCC 300/8 in 90 overs (Vivek Singh 183, Prafull 6/138) vs WMCC 12/1 in 3 overs; Future Star 107 in 41.3 overs (SK Azhar 3/16) bt Khammam District 103 in 33 overs (VK Siddharth 5/17, Vaishnav Reddy 3/13).