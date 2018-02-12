Hyderabad: Second phase of youth assembly held

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Street Cause, a student-run NGO’s project Hyderabad Youth Assembly season-7 phase-2 was held at MCRHRD Hall, Jubilee Hills here on Sunday.

About 100 students who got selected from various colleges participated in the assembly and discussed the United Nations Sustainable Development goals. The motions passed in the assembly will be executed with the funds raised by the students themselves in the near future.

The goals discussed in the assembly were zero hunger, quality education, clean water and sanitation, decent work and economic growth, according to a press release.