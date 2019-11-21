HyderabadYoung dancers steal the show

By | Published: 6:36 pm

As part of the weekend cultural fiesta, students from Sri Saikrupa Kuchipudi Kalakshetram, Jadcharla in Mahabubnagar district, presented a Kuchipudi dance programme.

The disciples of guru Bindumadhavi enthralled the viewers at the auditorium in Mini Shilparamam, Uppal.

The young dancers presented items like Siddhivinayaka Swagatham, Mooshika Vahana, Mahaganapatim, Koluvaiyunnade, Jayamu Jayamu, Muddugare Yashoda, Pranamami Gananayakam, Chakkani Thalliki, Idigo Bhadradri, and Paluke Bangaramayena, among others.

