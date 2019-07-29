Hyderabad’s Tilak Varma in Indian U-19 team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:31 pm 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer Thakur Tilak Varma has been selected to the Indian under-19 cricket team that will participate in the upcoming Youth Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from September 3 to 15.

The Hyderabad lad was included in the team that will be led by Dhruv Chand Jurel. Tilak Varma made his first class debut in the last year’s Ranji Trophy match against Andhra where the opener scored 5 and 34 runs in the drawn match.

The All-India Junior Selection committee met in the UK to pick the India U-19 team for the Youth Asia Cup 2019 to be played in the island nation.

Squad: Dhruv Chand Jurel (C & WK), Suved Parkar, Thakur Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Azad, Shashwat Rawat, Varun Lavande, Salil Arora, Karan Lal, Atharva Ankolekar, Pankaj Yadav, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil.