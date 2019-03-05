Hydration, key to self-care

By | Published: 5:13 pm

“In the process of evolution, we, as humans, have learnt very efficiently what to feed the animals both domesticated and the wild (kept in the zoo) but, in the process, have forgotten what our natural food is.”

Every aspect of physiology is affected by the process of recovery, of which being well-hydrated and keeping dehydration at bay are of utmost importance. There are foods that hydrate and foods that dehydrate, which can be further categorised into unaltered nature-given foods and processed food.

Rejuvenate body with water

Nature gives foods which possess the required nutrients in their appropriate proportion which helps in the rejuvenation of human health and we humans, by ways of processing, only denature and dehydrate them. The drop in hydration levels lowers the body’s ability to transport nutrients into our cells and eliminate toxins from them.

This impaired cellular function influences negatively on the body’s ability to repair itself. And water is an excellent solvent to refix it because the toxins that accumulate at the cellular level get diluted, and water helps the body cleanse itself by discarding toxins through its various excretory systems.

During the course of an exercise routine, you lose some water and this needs replacement as soon as possible. The best ways to replace them is by first having plain water sufficiently and, then, eating unprocessed foods like fruits.

Identifying dehydration

Many a time, extreme tiredness is also an indicator of dehydration. So, drink water as often as possible and do not wait till the last indicator that your body is in a dehydrated state. Urine colour is a good indicator that speaks about the hydration level of a person. It can vary from clear to many shades of yellow. A clear urine colour is considered to be the ideal indicator of being healthily hydrated.

Dehydration adversely affects the human biochemistry. Weather conditions and travelling too add up to the dehydrating effects. Staying well-hydrated is not just the result of sufficient consumption of water but also results via a diet full of fruits and vegetables, and the avoidance of foods that dehydrate like beverages, coffee, tea, alcohol, among others.

Salt ke side-effects

Salt, when excessively consumed, interferes with the fine balance of the intra-cellular fluid versus the extra-cellular fluid which is commonly known as ‘Osmosis’. The body has its own balancing system but it comes at the cost of human health, which is extracting the body’s reserves prematurely.

Water is one of the many precious reserves of the human body. It is judiciously used by the human body for purposes of survival. A small example in this regard would be — when we eat a dozen bananas, we do not feel thirsty but when we eat a samosa or an ice cream, we immediately feel thirsty.

Did you ever wonder why? The answer is ‘excesss sodium (salt)’.

Nature-given foods are so well-balanced that history has it that the World War II soldiers, when fell short of saline supplies in the hospitals, were given coconut water directly intravenously; and that’s how pure nature is!