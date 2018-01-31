HYLITES railway app now has more info on Hyderabad trains

By | Published: 8:16 pm 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Live Train Enquiry System (HYLITES), the first Android-based smartphone app on Indian Railways, offering real time information on the running of trains in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, has been upgraded and released for use.

The app has now push notifications, which will alert users on delay or cancellation of MMTS trains.

According to a press release from the South Central Railway, the app, which was launched i­n February 2014, has become hugely popular for rail commuters in the twin cities.

It provides information on the live running status of MMTS trains in the city, the live status of arrival/departure of trains at Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda besides general information on public facilities.

The upgraded Android version of the app is available for use. A new feature that has been added to the App is Push Notification. This provides information about delay/cancellation of MMTS trains in Hyderabad city through a notification to all mobile users who have downloaded the app, the release said.