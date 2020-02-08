HyperX Launches Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset in India

By | Published: 4:19 pm

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced the launch of HyperX Cloud AlphaTM S gaming headset in India. The new addition to HyperX’s gaming headset lineup features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound and bass adjustment sliders for three levels of bass fine-tuning providing listeners with a richer audio gaming experience.The Cloud Alpha S headset will be available in India through e-retail and retail outlets at Rs 13,200/-.

The Cloud Alpha S offers the design and sound quality features found in the HyperX Cloud Alpha including dual chamber technology that separates bass frequencies from the mids and highs for more accurate audio. The custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound with an advanced audio control mixer feature enables surround sound and the ability to adjust the mix between game and chat audio.

“The Cloud Alpha S marries stunning 7.1 surround sound with the same top-notch aesthetics and comfort as the original HyperX Cloud Alpha,” said HyperX. “With these new enhancements, HyperX is expanding its line of Gaming headsets to meet the needs of a range of gamers at all levels.”

The Cloud Alpha S features signature HyperX comfort with premium memory foam ear cushions, upgraded breathable leatherette and a durable aluminum frame. The headset also comes equipped with a detachable noise cancellation microphone, braided cable, spare set of fabric ear cushions and travel bag.

Cloud Alpha S Specifications:

Headphone

• Driver: Custom dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

• Type: Circumaural, Closed back

• Frequency response: 13 Hz – 27 kHz

• Impedance: 65 Ω

• Sound pressure level: 99 dB SPL/mW at 1kHz

• T.H.D.: ≤ 1%

• Weight: 310g

• Weight with mic: 321g

• Cable length: 1m

• Connection type: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

Microphone

• Element: Electret condenser microphone

• Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

• Frequency response: 50Hz – 18kHz

• Sensitivity: -38dBV (0dB=1V/Pa at 1kHz)