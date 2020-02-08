Hysea hosts third Job Fair in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) organised the third edition of the Job Fair for engineering graduates and MCAs who passed out in the year 2018 and 2019 with support from JNTU-H, TiE, T-Hub, TASK and TechEra Consulting.

Prof A Govardhan, rector and in-charge registrar, JNTU-H said that students must make use of the opportunity where more than 50 large, medium and startup companies have come under one roof. “Students must explore to work with startups and ultimately become entrepreneurs themselves,” he said.

Hysea president Murali Bollu informed that out of the 7,600 B Tech/MCA graduates of 2018 and 2019 registered, 1,800 were shortlisted after an online test in aptitude, English and programming skills. He also advised student that what companies are looking for in the candidates are if they are energetic, enthusiastic and eager to learn. More than 715 jobs were on offer at the fair.

