Hysea launches portal to promote CSR among IT firms

This portal is a one-stop platform to learn and participate in the CSR events and projects being conducted in Telangana and volunteers can participate in any event according to one’s areas of interest.

By | Published: 6:01 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) on Thursday launched a volunteering portal that promotes CSR among IT, company associates. The portal was formally launched by Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Department of IT, E&C in the presence of Hysea executive committee members and CSR leaders.

Addressing the Hysea CSR forum members, Ranjan congratulated Hysea on this initiative and said this will be a major shot in the arm for CSR volunteering activity in Telangana. He asked corporate employees to come forward in big numbers and register themselves on the portal and contribute to the CSR initiatives by participating in various campaigns and events on the portal. He has assured all help and support from the State government for this initiative.

This portal is a one-stop platform to learn and participate in the CSR events and projects being conducted in Telangana and volunteers can participate in any event according to one’s areas of interest. An individual should register and select the events they would want to participate in. They can also choose roles for the event they are interested in such as volunteer, coordinator, administrator, etc.

The portal will be accessible to all Hysea member companies who together represent nearly 90 per cent of Hyderabad’s IT and ITeS workforce. Hysea has partnered with Nirmaan NGO in conceiving and developing this portal and Nirmaan will operate and support the portal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .