Hysea’s innovation summit on Aug 1

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea) is all set to organise its 27th Annual Innovation Summit and Awards 2019 on August 1. As part of the summit, it will be organising Annual Industry Awards and is calling for applications from big, medium and small enterprises as well as startups in different categories which include enterprise startup, consumer startup, established products and social impact company. The last date to submit the nomination is July 1 and the shortlisted companies will get to pitch at the mentorship lounge on the day of the summit.

Speaking about the event, Hysea president Murali Bollu told Telangana Today, “The awards are part of the annual innovation summit that we are organising on the theme Nextgen Business: Powered by Future Technologies. In the morning we will be having panel discussions on three topics – Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality. Apart from this, in the evening we will be awarding companies that have excelled in offering services and products. Apart from this we will also be giving to 10 startups under the category Hyd10.

In addition, the summit will also have an exhibition zone which will showcase both big and small enterprises along with startups showcasing their products and offerings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter