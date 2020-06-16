Hyundai CRETA tops booking charts

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The all new CRETA of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), has registered over 30,000 bookings since launch and topping sales charts in May to lead the Indian market during the unlock1.0 of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

“The all new CRETA has become an instant hit among customers at launch. The 30,000 bookings registered despite such challenging conditions, stands testament to the popularity of the brand. We are confident, the CRETA will continue to drive customer delight and lead the way back towards normalcy in Automobile sales, with its immense success,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd, in a press release said.

CRETA has consistently been the preferred SUV in India, with customers opting for most admired features such as Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Drive Mode Select, Traction Control Modes, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Auto Healthy Air Purifier with Digital Display and Paddle Shifters. The CRETA offers a thrilling drive, powered by Hyundai’s new 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi (BS6) Petrol engine with 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gaining immense popularity among buyers.

