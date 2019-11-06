Hyundai digital float campaign

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited has unveiled three digital floats for its newly launched model – Nios and Creta and the floats will cover all the villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to explain the features of both the models. Regional manager Saleem Ameen MA and RPSM, Sanjeev Kumar, were present on the occasion.

According to the company, the Nios model carries modern features such as wireless charger, rear AC vents, digital speedometer and LED tail lamps. Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) and India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India, a press release said.