Hyundai EMI Assurance programme launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited announced ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance’ programme to enhance convenience and raise positive customer sentiments. The ‘Hyundai EMI Assurance Programme’ has been introduced for select new Hyundai customers covering up to three car loan EMIs. It covers the customers under uncertainties such as employment loss in view of poor financial health/acquisition/merger of the company or due to any applicable laws.

The Hyundai Assurance Programme is offered on select Hyundai car models purchased during the month of May’20 and covers the customer for a period of one year from the date of sale of the car, excluding first 3 months.

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service in a press release said, “We are sure, the Hyundai EMI Assurance Programme will give new Hyundai owners working in private organisations full peace of mind during these harsh times and create positive and confident sentiments for Hyundai car purchase”

