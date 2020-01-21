Hyundai launches The All New AURA

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Tuesday launched ‘The All New AURA’, which promises to redefine the sedan segment with best-in-class features, powertrain options and premium cabin design.

S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said The All New AURA conveys a modern design and exhibits elegant styling and bold character. “With its features and superior performance, it will be a game changer product creating a new excitement and establishes new benchmark in the automobile industry”, he added. Defined by the harmony between the four fundamental elements of proportion, architecture, styling and technology, the design aim of The All New AURA is to bring beauty, emotional value and desirability, resulting in a sculpture of ‘sensuous sportiness’, a press release said.

Hyundai’s AURA comes with 1.2 Litre BS 6 ECOTORQ diesel engine, Kappa 1.0 litre BS 6 Turbo GDI Petrol, 1.2 litre MPI BS 6 Petrol, offering superior power, performance and fuel efficiency.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .