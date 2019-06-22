Hyundai mega exchange carnival

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A two-day mega exchange and used car carnival of Hyundai dealers was inaugurated by Prashanth Saboo, Director, Saboo Hyundai, at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Saturday.

The carnival is for new car aspirants and also current customers to evaluate and exchange their cars. The event is also open on Sunday from 10 am to 8 pm, according to a press release.

The mega exchange will assist customers with an easy access to buy Hyundai cars, exchange old cars with attractive schemes and evaluate their current car to upgrade.

Hyundai is presently offering attractive discounts on its car range through its Hatchback Carnival where customers can get benefits up to Rs 2 lakh on Hyundai cars with exchange offers up to Rs 75,000, the release added.