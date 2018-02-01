Hyundai opens second showroom at Medchal

By | Published: 1:43 am

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India Limited opened its second showroom of Fusion Hyundai at Medchal on Wednesday. The showroom offers aspiring car buyers with entire Hyundai India portfolio of cars catering to demands of all segments.

The showroom will also help existing Hyundai car owners with easy access to service their cars, according to a press release.

The showroom will further strengthen the Hyundai’s geographical reach and network in town areas thus catering too Medchal and surrounding areas with sales and services offerings with ease of access for the customers, according to press release.

This new addition to Hyundai Motor India Limited network was inaugurated by Hyundai Motors Regional Sales Manager, Saleem Ameen along with Regional Parts and Services Manager, Amarnath and Fusion Hyundai Managing Director Ratna Prabhu.