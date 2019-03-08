Hyundai rolls out special offers on bookings

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Commemorating the International Women’s Day on Friday, Hyundai Motor India launched a special offer for women with additional gift up to Rs 10,000 on bookings between Friday to Sunday.

Hyundai is also offering a lucky draw on the purchase of Grand i10, and customers can win three grams gold coin on the purchase of the All-New Santro before March 31, according to a press release.

Customers can benefit up to Rs 75,000 with the purchase of new vehicles, the release added. Customers can browse, take a test drive, have a touch and feel of the vehicle at the location nearer to them. The recently launched ‘The All New Santro – India’s favourite family car’ has come up with Smart Auto AMT, along with a wide range of refreshed lineup.

As part of the Women’s Day, a Mega Santro Car rally was organised here in the city. Hyundai dealers, along with women staff, took part in the rally that was inaugurated by HMIL Regional Head Saleem Ameen and HMIL Sales Head Amarnath RPSH.