Hyundai’s Road Safety Week 2020 reaches out to masses

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions provider, started its nationwide initiative to spread road safety awareness during the Road Safety Week held recently. Under the umbrella of Hyundai’s ‘Safe Move’, the campaign is aimed at creating a positive change in the society and inspire people to adhere to traffic rules for their own safety and that of others on road.

Observing the Road Safety Week, Hyundai Motor India’s #BeTheBetterGuy campaign will highlight key road safety practices to reach out to masses in unique and interactive way:

* Don’t over speed

* Non-violation of traffic rules

* Don’t use mobile phone while driving

* Usage of seatbelt

* Don’t drink and drive

* Discouraging underage driving

* Pedestrian safety

Commenting on the initiatives Puneet Anand, group head – corporate affairs, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, Hyundai’s vision is ‘Progress for Humanity’. Hyundai as a brand with cause focuses on spreading awareness about the importance of road safety to bring about a significant behavioural change amongst the masses and sensitising people on the issues around road safety.

Safe Move is one of the key pillars of Hyundai Motor Group’s long-term road safety CSR initiative across the globe. In line with the government’s theme of ‘Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha’, Hyundai will continue to conduct on-ground and digital activities during the Road Safety Week 2020.”

During the road safety week, Hyundai service network offered customers a free 25-point safety check-up for their vehicles along with conducting road safety activities such as customer pledge to adhere to traffic rules, safety awareness sessions at service centres and drawing competition for children.

Over last five phases of the Safe Move campaign, Hyundai Motor India has successfully reached out to 3,14,000 students across 492 schools, about 2,77,000 mall visitors and 23,000 residents.

