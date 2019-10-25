Hyzurnagar bypolls: This time, ‘rolling pin and board’ plays mischief

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: If the 2018 Assembly election saw the truck and tractor symbols playing spoilsport with TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, virtually snatching away victory from him, it was the turn of “rolling pin and board” symbol allotted to an independent, Sapavath Suman, this time around in Huzurnagar that played mischief.

Suman, in fact, pipped the BJP and the TDP for the third spot, garnering as many as 2,693 votes, though it did not have any impact on the verdict that went heavily in favour of the TRS this time. The fact that the symbol fetched that many votes is a clear indicator that there is bound to be confusion in the minds of the electorate when symbols such as car, tractor, truck and even the rolling pin and board look similar to each other.

Saidi Reddy, it may be recalled, lost by a narrow margin of 7,466 votes to TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy in the 2018 elections, mainly due to the substantial votes polled by independents with truck and tractor symbols. The TRS had then complained to the Election Commission about the similarities in the symbols leading to the EC dropping those two symbols.

But who would have thought that the rolling pin and board could also bear similarity with the car, unless you have had a look at the symbol as it appears in the EVMs as reproduced above.

