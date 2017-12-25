HZCT gives away scholarships to 304 girls

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: As many as 304 meritorious and deserving girl students of SSC-2017 batch, who scored 9.3 GPA and above from Government schools on Sunday received scholarships amounting to Rs 10,000 each from Hyderabad Zakat and Charitable Trust (HZCT) and Foundation for Economic and Education Development (FEED), a statement said.

Besides the amount as part of the scholarship titled, ‘The Gems of the Nation Award’ the students were also given a medal and a certificate. For the SSC batch of 2017, FEED and HZCT had set a budget of Rs 35 lakh for distribution among students. Also, they were given blankets.

Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, R S Praveen Kumar, who distributed the scholarships, hoped that the students who received the scholarships will come up in their lives in the future. Praveen Kumar in his speech also urged parents to extend all possible support to their children so that they can develop and attain new heights in their lives.

Advisor, Minority Affairs, Government of Telangana, A K Khan complimented the students for scoring high in their SSC examinations. Khan also assured all possible support to the students and assured help for those interested students who have ambition to crack Civil Services Examinations.