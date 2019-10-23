I am an artiste, not an activist, says Sona Mohapatra

By | Published: 3:44 pm

Whether it is her rendition of the Punjabi folk song Ambarsariya, her Odiya folk song Rangabati or the recent Tori Surat, Sona Mohapatra has managed to make her space as a singer and independent stage performer over the past 13 years.While her strong opinions on inequality in the music industry and her lending a voice to #MeToo movement have dragged her into controversy, Sona says her outspoken nature does not make her an activist but a true-blue artiste.

Sona said, “People tend to think that way because I question and constantly express my opinions on things that have been practised for ages without being questioned. Patriarchy is one such practice. But, I am not an activist. I am an artiste to the core. I have three hours of live concert where people sing along and engage with me. People could have walked away from the gig if I had given ‘gyaan’ all the time.”

Emphasising the power of art, Sona said: “For me, a true artiste is the one who can provide a critical and alternative vision. An artiste is someone who starts a debate, a counter-opinion on a dogmatic practice.”Sona has produced a film titled Shut Up Sona directed by Deepti Gupta that has been showcased under the Spotlight category at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star.