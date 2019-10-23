I am an artiste, not an activist, says Sona Mohapatra

The singer is known for her strong opinions and outspoken nature

Whether it is her rendition of the Punjabi folk song Ambarsariya, her Odiya folk song Rangabati or the recent Tori Surat, Sona Mohapatra has managed to make her space as a singer and independent stage performer over the past 13 years.While her strong opinions on inequality in the music industry and her lending a voice to #MeToo movement have dragged her into controversy, Sona says her outspoken nature does not make her an activist but a true-blue artiste.

Sona said, “People tend to think that way because I question and constantly express my opinions on things that have been practised for ages without being questioned. Patriarchy is one such practice. But, I am not an activist. I am an artiste to the core. I have three hours of live concert where people sing along and engage with me. People could have walked away from the gig if I had given ‘gyaan’ all the time.”

Emphasising the power of art, Sona said: “For me, a true artiste is the one who can provide a critical and alternative vision. An artiste is someone who starts a debate, a counter-opinion on a dogmatic practice.”Sona has produced a film titled Shut Up Sona directed by Deepti Gupta that has been showcased under the Spotlight category at the Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star.