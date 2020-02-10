‘I am happy Savaari is garnering attention’

By | Published: 8:34 pm

After playing character roles in small budget movies, young Telugu actor Nandu is currently basking on the success of his recently released romantic comedy Savaari. “I waited long after I did Sammohanam. Movies like 100% Love, Jaya Janaki Nayaka and Pelli Choopulu have given me good name.

I did a lot many movies before for my survival and Savaari has come as refreshing breeze,” says actor Nandu. Starring Priyanka Sharma as female lead, Savaari features Srikanth Reddy Ganta, Shiva Kumar, Maddy in crucial roles.

“Initially, director Saahith Mothukuri visualised me as the second hero in the film. In the process of narrating the script, he told me the situation between the second hero and the protagonist in the movie. I was quite upset that he could not see me as a hero material for the movie.

So, I told Sahith that I am interested in doing the male lead character and he had given me time to prove. After I gave a few auditions in Telangana dialect, Sahith was impressed and I landed the lead role,” the actor adds.

Nandu is a horseman in the movie who lives in a slum called Dasaram. “It is one of the biggest slums in the city near Balanagar. There lived a man called Raju who earns a living with his horse. Raju has no inhibitions, he is very innocent. He eats only once in a day and takes good care of his horse,” Nandu said.

Nandu says he was excited when director Sahith told him that he has to act in semi-nude scenes. “When the director told me that I have to act in such sequences, I expressed my excitement. As an actor, I would love to do experimental roles. And Savaari is another memorable flick in my career,” he added.

