‘I am like a real cop in Rakshasudu’

By | Published: 8:36 pm

For Bellamkonda Srinivas, the role in Rakshasudu is “not just a character in the film, I just look like a real cop in the movie”. “I feel fortunate to get such a character around which the situation spirals; these are things we witness every day in the society. I would say the role dragged me into it. Once shooting was over, it became very difficult to sever myself from the character,” says Srinivas, and adds that “fell in love with the role”, when he was talking to the media ahead of his film’s release.

Srinivas said that they tried for the rights of the Tamil original continuously for two months. Adding further, he explained that he was asked to practise all that the character needed from him. “In fact, I cannot claim that I am the hero of the film. The content of the story is the real hero. The director of the film, Ramesh Varma, was very cautious in keeping the story over and above the artistes, whether it was me or somebody else. He was so keen on the impact to be derived finally. We all believed that if we trespass on the sensibilities of the original story, the end product would be surely impaired,” he said.

Replying to a question, the actor says that he feels courageous enough to state that he did his part very well and if Vishal, the hero of the original Tamil version, watches his film, he would certainly feel that Srinivas did a better job than himself. He did not hesitate to confirm that he added to the character, instead of the character adding to him.