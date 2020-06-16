I am proud and sad, says Telangana braveheart’s mother

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:47 am

Suryapet: Entire Telangana, Suryapet town in particular, was bewildered on Tuesday to learn that one of its bravehearts, Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Kumar made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the country. Colonel Santosh Kumar of Bihar Regiment and two of his soldiers engaged themselves in a hand-to-hand combat with intruding Chinese soldiers on Monday night and laid down their lives.

Col Santosh Kumar is survived by his wife, two children and parents. He was a resident of Vidyanagar in Suryapet town and is the son of a bank officer Upendar and Majula. He was 37 years old.

The braveheart was an alumnus of the Sainik School in Korukonda and had graduated from the National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. He had joined the Indian Army in 2004 and had risen to the rank of a Colonel. He was the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, which was guarding the borders at the time of the skirmish, as the defence authorities of India and China planned a disengagement plan.

The intruding Chinese soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were to fall back to their post, even as the Indian soldiers led by Col Santosh Kumar keenly observed their movement. The retreating PLA soldiers suddenly turned back and assaulted the Indian troops and the hand-to-hand combat ensued and continued for several hours. Around midnight, the troops got disengaged, but the authorities could notice that the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment and two soldiers had succumbed to injuries.

Col Santosh Kumar’s wife and children were based in New Delhi, while his parents were in Suryapet town. Though the braveheart’s wife was informed about the martyrdom on Monday night, the news was broken to his parents only on Tuesday afternoon, considering their health condition. “I am proud and sad,” was the choked response of Manjula, the braveheart’s mother. “I feel proud that my son laid down his life for the country, but as a mother I feel sad,” she said fighting back tears.

A sepulchral silence hung heavily over the entire town as TV channels blared the news. As a mark of respect, several flexis with Col Santosh Kumar’s photos sprang up in nook and corner of Suryapet. Incredulous locality people, friends and acquaintances gathered near the house of the braveheart and raised slogans eulogising his services. Many could be seen turning emotional with their eyes starting to well up as they watched the house silently even as they recalled their acquaintance with the Colonel.

It is quirk of fate that Col Santosh Kumar was to be transferred to one of the Army units in Hyderabad in September next.

Concealing their sorrow, the parents maintained that they feel proud of their son for his ultimate sacrifice. His father Upendar, a retired bank officer said Col Santosh Kumar studied upto fifth class in a local primary school and was selected for Korukonda Sainik School in 1993. He later joined the NDA and IMA. He was promoted to the rank of a Colonel last December. “We were looking forward to live with our son as he was away from us from the age of 10 years,” the father maintained.

Colonel Santosh’s mortal remains are expected to arrive in Suryapet by Wednesday. The Suryapet police has been told by its headquarters to make arrangements for the funeral.

