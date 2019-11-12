I am satisfied with the applause from The Family Man: Sundeep Kishan

By | Published: 9:36 pm

After touching upon genres of horror and thriller flicks, actor Sundeep Kishan made everyone surprise with his character of Major Vikram in The Family Man. Now he switched on to another interesting character of a lawyer. As his next movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL is up for release on Friday, the actor caught up with reporters to share his experience about the film.

Firstly, how was the experience in The Family Man. How was the response?

“It is never a surprise to me. I know the product is going to be great. The makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK knew what they were doing when they sat together. I was really glad that the show has become popular across the country. And the numerous calls that I got from Mumbai was such a great experience,” Sundeep says.

While The Family Man Season 2 is on the cards, the actor said it is going to be completely different spectrum and he is not on board.

“I will be there in Season 3 for which the script has been already okayed. In fact, I had no place in Season 1. I insisted Raj and DK for a character in Season 1, specifically the role of a villain – Moosa Rahman which was played by Neeraj Madhav. They said they don’t want to kill me in the role and finally came up with a different one – Major Vikram,” he shares.

On his observations on web space, Sundeep says the Telugu market is widespread. “Any web series has a good market in Telugu. However, the only thing that is stopping producers is the budget. Sometimes, producers will not get the desired content with the capital they pooled. And the projects end up in cost overruns or they have to change the script to rom-coms to bring output. For the show like The Family Man, the budget was unimaginable high. Creative directors and good actors are coming up with new content which is way too more appreciable. I expect better days ahead for Telugu audiences as far as web content is concerned,” he added.

About his character in Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, Sundeep says, “Tenali Ramakrishna is a very funny character. He wants to earn quick money. He digs up old pending cases in Kurnool civil court and catch hold of the clients to convince them to settle their legal issues outside the court. When a very serious case comes to him, this is where actual story begins. Characterisation is very funny. And scripts like this type are very rare to come by. Director Nageswara Reddy is known for weaving fun entertainers. The movie runs in the semi-urban backdrop of Kurnool.”

