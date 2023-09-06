Wednesday, Sep 6, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
How KTR’s Dubai visit and NAFFCO tie-up can change multiple dynamics
Telangana Assembly elections: Kamareddy gears up to campaign for CM KCR
Global port operator DP World to invest Rs.215 crore in Telangana
Global safety equipment maker NAFFCO to invest Rs.700 crore in Telangana
India announces 15-member squad for ODI World Cup 2023; KL Rahul in, Samson out
Kavitha writes to party presidents across country to get Women’s Reservation Bill passed
Hyderabad rains: Cops urge IT employees to work from home
Rains: Holiday declared for all educational institutions in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri districts
ISRO’s Aditya L1 successfully performs 2nd earth-bound manoeuvre
Hyderabad under red alert as heavy rainfall pounds city; IMD warns of more deluge ahead
Hyderabad rains: Minister Srinivas Yadav urges officials to remain on high alert
Intense downpour hits Hyderabad, IMD forecasts more rain ahead
CM KCR to inaugurate nine more medical colleges on September 15
Think twice before cutting trees in Hyderabad
Telangana: Heavy rains lash districts; schools declare holiday
Cong says Union of States ‘under assault’ in Modi govt, cites ‘President of Bharat’ in G20 dinner invite
Latest News
Biden tests negative for COVID-19; to travel to India for G20 Summit: White House
15 mins ago
I am very confident that India will be leader of Global South: Denmark envoy Freddy Svane
34 mins ago
Opinion: BJP and ‘parivarwad’ politics
7 hours ago
Editorial: Conspicuous by his absence
7 hours ago
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by two runs, qualify for Super 4s
7 hours ago
Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Traffic home guard sets himself ablaze
TSPSC reschedules written examination to posts of physical director
Hyderabad rains: Moosarambagh Bridge shut as Musi river swells
KTR’s Dubai trip begins with bang with multiple investment announcements
MLRIT students bag Rs 1 lakh cash prize in hackathon hosted by Google
CARS24 emerges as Hyderabad go-to for used cars
BJP changing country’s name ‘Bharat’ out of fear: CPI
Telia Rumal from Telangana to be showcased at Crafts Bazaar
Telangana: Godavari basin projects receive big inflows
Heavy rains: Singuru nears FRL
Karimnagar DCCB is best performing cooperative bank in India again
Warangal to have cybercrime police station soon
Cartoon
Cartoon: September 4, 2023
India
15 mins ago
34 mins ago
Senthil Balaji’s continuation in cabinet does not augur well: Madras HC
7 hours ago
SpiceJet gets more time to hold annual general meeting
7 hours ago
INDIA bloc Campaign Committee holds first meeting to chalk out strategy
7 hours ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
3 months ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
3 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
3 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
3 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Kothagudem: Phone call on railway track costs both legs for Odisha labourer
TSPSC reschedules written examination to posts of physical director
Telangana: Blue Colts team rescues woman from canal in Jagtial
Telangana: Two girl students attempt suicide in Nalgonda
Editorials
7 hours ago
Editorial: Game changer deal
1 day ago
Editorial: Constitutional roadblocks
2 days ago
Editorial: End ambiguity on statehood
4 days ago
Sports
Prannoy, Sen make first round exits at China Open
Rich medal haul for swimmer Ashwath at FinSwimming Championship
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock to retire from ODIs after World Cup
Shrivalli Rashmikaa enters main draw in ITF tennis tournament
Players’ health was the reason for scheduling Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, says ACC chief Jay Shah
Andhra Pradesh
TTD chairman condemns Udayanidhi Stalin’s remarks
12 hours ago
Proposal rejected: Youngster attacks girl with blade in Andhra Pradesh
12 hours ago
11 IPS officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh
12 hours ago
3,200 vacancies in AP varsities to be filled
12 hours ago
Shahrukh Khan offers prayers at Tirumala temple
22 hours ago
Visakhapatnam: Man sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for rape
1 day ago
Woman, her paramour paraded in AP village after both partially tonsured over affair
1 day ago
Videos
Importance of Influenza Vaccine, Regular Dosage of Typhoid Vaccine, and Effectiveness of These Vaccines
Gabon Coup: Military Takes Power, President Bongo Under House Arrest, And Borders Sealed
Cardiac Issues: Women Suffer More Than Men | Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology
Bank Holidays In September, Audio And Video Calls On Twitter, And Sports Coach Vacancy In Telangana
Indians Lose 5.3 Years Of Life Expectancy Due To Air Pollution | Air Quality Life Index
All You Should Know About ADULT VACCINES | Influenza, Hepatitis A and B, And Others
Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 LIVE | Group Match | Telangana Today
BRICS Expansion: Key Takeaways To Be Noted | West Asian Countries Into BRICS | Telangana Today
Kushi Movie Review: Shiva Nirvana’s Cute Love Story With Hesham Abdul Wahab’s Magical Tunes
KUSHI Blockbuster Press Meet LIVE | Vijay Deverakonda | Samantha | Shiva Nirvana | Mythri Movie Makers
Entertainment
Ranbir being Ranbir: Arjun Kapoor reacts to ‘Major throwback picture’
SRK fans dance outside Mannat ahead release of Jawan
SRK calls ‘Jawan’ story of common man doing uncommon things
‘Jawan’ could surpass ‘Pathaan’ opening day figures, eyes Rs 65-70 cr: experts
‘DJ Pilla’ lyrical song from ‘Sasivadane’ out now
Vardhan Puri on working with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt
Business
Almost 7 crore income tax returns filed till Sep 5, says govt
10 hours ago
RBI considering introduction of CBDC in call money market soon
10 hours ago
Aug inflation number likely to remain high; moderation expected from Sep
10 hours ago
RBI firmly focused to bring down inflation to 4 pc: Governor Das
11 hours ago
Gadgets
Streaming, Cloud Gaming, and Websites: the video games roundup
New Kia Seltos records 31,716 bookings within a month
Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G with a 50-megapixel camera
Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite rescues lost tourists in mountains: Report
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
ViewPoint
7 hours ago
Opinion: Two sides of new CrPC Bill
1 day ago
Opinion: Prevent students’ suicide now
2 days ago
Opinion: South Telangana’s wellspring
4 days ago
Opinion: Will BRICS be a problem of plenty?
5 days ago
Opinion: Shrinking political freedoms
6 days ago
Opinion: Why I’m not over the moon
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Qantas CEO to quit 2 months earlier amid controversies
IIT Jodhpur scientists develop ‘CODE’ device for good indoor air quality
WhatsApp bans over 72L bad accounts in India in July
Bumble’s new norms to curb no-show behaviour in real-life meetups
Amazon to make initial investment of USD 3 mn in nature-based projects in India
World
15 mins ago
8 hours ago
Heroin worth over Rs 16 lakh recovered from Mizoram village near Myanmar border
10 hours ago
Pakistan hopes Saudi crown prince will make stopover during India visit
11 hours ago
