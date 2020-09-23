I am witnessing the rapid progress of Hyderabad, says Talasani Srinivas

Sharing the changes and development that marks Hyderabad’s growth with Telangana Today, he said in the past, irrespective of party, it would take 50 meetings to finalise even a borewell project worth Rs 3 lakh

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who hails from Marredpally, said he has been witnessing the rapid progress of Hyderabad in the last five to six years.

Sharing the changes and development that marks Hyderabad’s growth with Telangana Today, he said in the past, irrespective of party, it would take 50 meetings to finalise even a borewell project worth Rs 3 lakh. “Now, projects worth crores are being completed in a year,” he said.

Q: Striking and visible change in the city?

A: Road infrastructure. Ever since the SRDP was launched in 2018, I think close to 12 projects, including underpasses, flyovers and others have been completed. In the past, it used to take several years to construct one flyover. Technology apart, it describes the vision and commitment of the TRS government in the development of Hyderabad.

Q: Your take on roads and maintenance

A: It is improving a lot. Compared to the earlier monsoons, things have changed considerably. There used to be complaints from people but this year there are not many. This is mainly because of the planning by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. He came up with CRMP, an initiative to entrust the maintenance of nearly 700 km of road network to private agencies. Further, VDCC roads are being laid extensively by GHMC, especially in colonies to ensure free flow of traffic. Apart from Hyderabadis, many other State governments too have appreciated the work done here.

Q: An initiative that has impressed you in the recent past?

A: The setting up of Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams. Again, it was the brainchild of MA&UD Minister. We used to rely on the Fire Services department during heavy rains and other calamities, but now, these DRF teams are making their presence felt. During heavy rains, building collapses, trees being uprooted or water stagnation incidents occur and these teams are doing a professional job in handling them. They were also deployed to Warangal last month for rescue and relief operations during heavy rains there. After Mumbai, Hyderabad is the only city to be equipped with DRF teams.

And then, Basthi Dawakhanas are offering free medicare, conducting free lab tests and offering specialist services through telemedicine and free medicines as well.

Q: Opposition allegations on failure in handling Covid-19 pandemic

A: That is nothing but a mudslinging exercise. In the Parliament, the Union Minister said Telangana did a good job and has brought down the death rate. Further, when the lockdown was imposed, transportation was arranged for thousands of migrant workers. Telangana government handled the ticket expenses and arranged fruits and food packs for the workers during their journey.

Q: On real estate in Hyderabad

A: A JLL survey branded Hyderabad as the Most Dynamic City in the world, not just in India. Holidify website said among 34 cities in the country, Hyderabad was the best to live and work, beating the likes of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Q: Future plans for city

A: The focus is on infrastructure development. Two reservoirs are being constructed to meet the drinking water requirements of Hyderabad for the next 50 years. Nearly 169 link and slip roads are being developed to facilitate smooth free flow of traffic. Already, a few have been opened for traffic.

