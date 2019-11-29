I came out of comfort zone with Singham: Rohit Shetty

By | Published: 7:00 pm 5:02 pm

International Film Festival of India (IFFI)’s last session in Goa ended with a bang with blockbuster director Rohit Shetty, moderated by senior journalist and film critic Mayank Shekhar.

“I have shot 12 films here. 14 years ago, I shot first Golmaal here. People are very positive here, landscape is very beautiful.” Rohit said.

Talking about how his journey with Golmaal started, he said, “I was making a thriller with Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Vora came to me. He said I have a play, would you want to hear it and make a film on it? I went to Ajay and said, I don’t want to make the thriller now but want to make this (play into a film). Ajay said, You are an action director, I am an action actor, you want to make a comedy. But he agreed. That time it was matter of survival for me. Zameen, my first film, had not done well.” The director also shared that he grew up watching the works of directors like Manmohan Desai and Vijay Anand. “I have grown up on larger-than-life films. I believe in that cinema, I believe in economics. Ticket rates are high, I want to give the audiences entertainment if they are giving me their hard earned money. I like all kinds of cinema though.”

He also revealed that becoming an action director like his dad was always his goal. “I visited lot of sets with my father. Shalimar was my first outdoor experience. I always thought this is what I would be doing…I would be an action director like my dad. I started when I was 16…After school…I never went to college. I assisted for all Ajay Devgn films. I was assistant to Veeru ji (Devgn).

When asked about his advice for the younger generation, he said, “You should always be a student. If someone has reached somewhere, that is because he or she deserves it. Veeru ji to Amit ji to Ajay, look at their sincerity. I believe, If you are being paid Rs 100, you should do the job of Rs 1,000. Everyday you should thank god and never take anything for granted.”

On the tremendous success enjoyed by Singham franchise, he added that it was the need to come out of his comfort zone after making successful comedies that led to Singham.

“I thought, Am I taking the easy way out? I told Ajay about it, he said, ‘If you ever have an action script, bring it to me. That’s how Singham started.” The director who helps out unemployed people by taking them on in his crews said, “The smallest team I ever had on a film is of 250 people.

My dad also used to do that…Some people who worked with my dad, are also working with me…Log poochte hain what are so many people doing on your set? …I say, ‘Kuch log kaam karenge, kuch log dua denge’.”

