I-Day: IPS probationers told to make an impact

By | Published: 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Abhay on Thursday said the police were facing three major challenges today.

Speaking after unfurling the tricolor on the academy’s premises here on the Independence Day, he said the first was the challenge of crime in its traditional sense along with the challenge of organized crime and technology based crime like cybercrimes. Maintaining law and order is the second challenge. The growing number of young people and their ever increasing aspirations, unsettled social questions and congregations of huge masses during religious and social events contribute to this challenge. The final challenge is of terrorism, he said.

The NPA director exhorted the probationary IPS officers to make an impact commensurate with the hope and aspirations of the people, when they go to the field.

