I-Day: Show of patriotism by NRIs in Gulf

Published: 11:56 pm

Jeddah: Hundreds of NRIs gathered at Indian diplomatic missions across the Gulf to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day.

Patriotic Indians raised slogans, praising the motherland, before the tricolour was hoisted on the premises of the Indian Consulate in Jeddah and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, besides other parts of the region.

People wearing traditional attire and holding national flag sang the Indian national anthem. In Riyadh, Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed unfurled the tricolour in the presence of a large number of NRIs. He read out excerpts from the President’s speech, and highlighted the growing bilateral relations between India and Saudi Arabia. It was followed by a cultural programme where Indian students enthralled the audience.

In Jeddah, Consul General Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh led the NRIs in celebrating Independence Day by hoisting the tricolour at the Consulate where dozens of patriotic Indians gathered despite the humidity and heat. In Abu Dhabi, it was something different than the rest of the region — a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the premises of the Embassy was unveiled by Ambassador Navdeep Suri.

