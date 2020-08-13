I-Day: TS Prisons dept mulls remission to 100 convicts

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: The Prisons and Correctional Services Department is contemplating to complete the process of granting remission to over 100 convicts by the end of August. It has expedited the process after the State government asked for a list of eligible prisoners to grant remission on the eve of Independence Day. The government’s decision brought cheer to many prisoners, who were lodged in various prisons across the State, waiting to lead a normal life again after releasing from the prison.

The department is presently scrutinising the details of every convict along with their conduct ever since they lodged in the prison. Prisons Director-General Rajiv Trivedi said, “The process had already started and we are going case to case basis.” A committee with the senior officials from Prisons and Correctional Services, Police and Law departments among other wings further examines the names of the convicts before permitting remission.

The remission will be applicable only for convicts with good conduct, and priority will be accorded to elderly persons, as per guidelines. The department is taking necessary precautions to ensure that those involved in serious offences like crime against women and children, organised crimes, murders, dacoities, narcotics, terrorist activities and other notorious crimes would not get remission.

In March 2016, as many as 251 inmates got remission, according to officials. The total accommodation capacity in all jails in the State is 7,133. Of them, more than 5,000 prisoners, including women inmates, are lodged. Convicts, remand prisoners, undertrial prisoners and detenues were lodged in the prisons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .