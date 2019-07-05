‘I don’t believe in competition’

By | Published: 10:13 pm

The promising actor who made a remarkable entry with his movie, ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’ will be soon seen in his second untitled film. Sai Sushanth Reddy is busy shooting for the project directed by Raghavendra Verma, who earlier worked with the legendary director K Raghavendra Rao. “It’s a romantic comedy movie, with a touch of sci-fi; I liked the story and so, without any second thought, I accepted it. Darsakedrudu himself is guiding us,” says Sushanth, who feels the audiences will love this film.

Mallesham fame Priyadarshi, Simran Chowdhary, Chandini Chowdary and a lot of theatre personalities like Makarand Deshpande, Vineeth Kumar and Shishir Sharma are also part of the star cast.Born and brought up in Hyderabad, Sai Sushanth went to the US to pursue a degree in economics, when he realised that his calling was in theatre and did an introductory course there. “Theatre helped me a lot, I feel, it is an advantage and this background is helping me a lot now. We were trained to do many roles, I played many docile, quirky type of characters as well. The approach for each character is different. It helps you stay in the role for a long time, and it helps you practice every day. That has helped me in cinema, I would encourage everyone to try it out,” says Sushanth who is keen on being fit.

Despite a hectic routine, Sushanth doesn’t miss his daily routine of 45 minutes and sticks to a balanced diet. “When I was shooting for ‘Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi’, my whole fitness regime went for a toss, we were in Goa, and I would eat catered food on the set. Under the hot sun, I couldn’t keep a watch on my diet, and I out on weight,” laughs Sushanth. As a regular working actor Sushanth has faced the hardship of being an actor, he feels that every day is a learning process. “Before I entered acting, I used to have lot of opinions on the acting in films without giving much thought to the effort that went behind it. But, I understand now, how the field works and the difficulties that comes with it. I try learning good things from other actors. Nobody is a competition in the field and each one of them are trying to do better than what they did yesterday,” signs off Sushanth.