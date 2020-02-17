I don’t believe in marriage anymore: Actor Nick Cannon

By | Published: 4:28 pm

Mariah Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon does not see himself getting married in his future, reported sources. “I don’t believe in marriage anymore,” a source quoted Cannon as telling Entertainment Tonight.

“My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don’t like doing things that I am not good at,” he added. The ‘Wild N Out’ host is father to three children, two of whom he continues to co-parent with Carey.

During the interview, Cannon hinted that his divorce with the singer changed his perception of marriage. “If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out — you would not do it again, would you? I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?” he said.

Cannon and Carey got married in April 2008 and share 8-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.The couple parted ways in 2016 after finalisation of their divorce.