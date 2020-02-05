I don’t cast actors for commercial viability: Mohit Suri

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Mohit Suri is strictly against nepotism and he insists on casting actors on the basis of merit and suitability for a role. Opening up on why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur as leading man for his upcoming flick “Malang, despite the fact that the actor’s last few films have bombed, he said, “Without sounding pompous I’d like to mention that I have never really cast an actor for his commercial viability.

As long as he or she fits my role I cast him. I had cast him in ‘Aashiqui 2 before, he had earlier performed character roles in a couple of films but not a lead role.”“When I met him I felt he would be the perfect choice for ‘Aashiqui 2. Now for ‘Malang, I felt he is capable of doing this kind of a role where he will grow up from a hippie to a hero. Also, I come from Mahesh Bhatt’s school, we make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody’s son or daughter,” he adds.

Talking about the romantic action-thriller, the director revealed, “It’s a story about four different characters from different backgrounds. They have a different interpretation of Malang. The word ‘Malang essentially refers to a man who stays by himself, who is not connected to worldly rules, regulations, law and order. He is happy in his own world.

A person can be malang when he is truly, madly and deeply in love, when he does not care about what happens in the outside world. It also happens when you have lost someone you loved the most and you have nothing to lose, so you don’t fear anything. The film is about how they all cross paths and what happened five years back on the same day.”

Mohit Suri films are known for a soundtrack that touches the soul. The filmmaker explained the music of his latest film which is different from the previous ones. “When I started off my career, I did not have big stars and a big budget to make films. Our marketing budget used to be very less. So, our survival strategy was that we should focus on music in a way that it is able to impress people even in a single promo. In ‘Aashiqui 2, I worked on the music first and then went on to select the cast,” he revealed.