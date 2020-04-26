I don’t drink coffee anymore, shifted to green tea: Hardik Pandya

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:11 am 11:50 am

Hyderabad: Speaking about his controversial period after the show Coffee With Karan that landed him and KL Rahul in trouble, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya joked saying that a cup of coffee proved too costly for him and he now drinks green tea instead, he said in an Instagram live chat with wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik.

“I don’t drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee,” he said in the live chat which also featured his brother and fellow all-rounder Krunal.

Speaking about the now-postponed Indian Premier League, he said he would be ok to play the league behind closed doors. “It will be different. We are used to playing in front of them as the feeling of competition comes with the crowd. I’ve played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if IPL behind closed door happens, it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home,” he said.

