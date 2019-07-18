‘i Explore Telangana’ boon for tourists

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: Providing information on a wide and varying range of services right from healthcare to amenities to transport, the application ‘i Explore Telangana’ is turning out to be a boon for tourists and first time visitors to Hyderabad.

Introduced by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC), the application offers a host of destinations for tourists to explore in the categories of heritage, nature, spiritual destinations and others. It enables tourists to explore distance and other important details related to each destination.

Telangana is home to many popular attractions and tourists arrive from all over the country. The ‘i Explore Telangana’ application helps visitors plan their trip more effectively and go for a right mode of transport and explore different destinations across the State in an effective and hassle free fashion. Each tourist spot is highlighted with information and details that will guide a visitor.

According to officials, the application integrates and improves services for foreign independent travellers and local tourists on aspects such as travel information, ticketing systems, public transport services, parks, shopping destinations, play grounds, hospitals, night shelters and what not. “This application serves as all-in-one guide for tourists,” an official quipped.

The application features an option where tourists can instantly get updated information regarding different leading currencies all over the world, with respect to the exchange rate with Indian Rupee. The option comes handy for international tourists and NRIs visiting the State.

“Public utility contacts such as railways, child helpline, blood bank, electricity issue, water supply, guest houses, animal care, airlines, tourist enquires and TSRTC are made available in the application for the convenience of tourists,” added a senior official.

Telangana Tourism offers Haritha resorts for stay apart from scores of private hotels which tourists can opt for during their visit. The application helps tourists locate resorts at their choice of destination, including booking, contact information and other details related to the stay.

There are also attractive packages for tourists who wish to go around and enjoy the rich heritage or slip into the lap of nature complete with hills, forests and waterfalls or prefer the spiritual circuit covering popular pilgrim spots. A tourist can use the application to select from different packages that are on offer and book them.

Shopping being an important activity of tourists, the ‘i Explore Telangana’ also comes packed with different options and arenas available nearby from any location and guide them through GPS, the official pointed out.



