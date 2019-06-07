I felt really good: Mitchell Starc on his record-breaking performance

By | Published: 10:49 am

Melbourne: The credit for Australia’s 15-run victory against West Indies, during their World Cup clash on Thursday, goes to pacer Mitchell Starc’s record-breaking performance as he became the fastest bowler to reach the 150-wicket mark. Starc achieved this milestone in his 77th ODI match, one match quicker than Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq. He displayed an impeccable performance during the match as he clinched five wickets in the match to touch the 150-wicket milestone.

“I felt really good today (Thursday). Rhythm is starting to feel really good, and the things I’ve been working on the last few months are really coming to fruition, so that’s a huge positive for me,” Cricket.com.au quoted Starc as saying. Interestingly, Starc, in his last two overs, conceded just two runs. Talking on the same, Starc said he enjoys bowling death overs.

“It’s something I enjoy doing, bowling at the death. Having that experience of four years ago (at the 2015 World Cup) probably helps play a part, but we’ve got guys that can bowl throughout an innings and bowl at the death,” However, Starc was not the only one who broke a record, Nathan Coulter-Nile also got a record to his name after he smashed 92 runs, the highest ever score by an Australian batting at no 8 or lower in an ODI. Australia will now face India on June 9.