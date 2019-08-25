‘I had tears when the national anthem was played’

By | Published: 12:56 am

The new world champion PV Sindhu had tears in her eyes when the national anthem was played after she won her first gold beating Nozomi Okuhara in the World championship final in Basel on Sunday. Speaking to N Jagannath Das from Basel, Sindhu said: “I’m a proud Indian. This gold means a lot for me. It also brought tears when the national anthem was being played. It is a special moment for me, especially standing on the podium and your flag flying high. It feels great to be an Indian. Winning the World title is not a small thing. So I’m thrilled.”

On finally beating the jinx

It is definitely a very big win. It was a much awaited gold medal as I have been waiting for this to happen for long because last two World Championship finals, I got silver and today I won the gold. It is a happy moment.

On the 2017 final

I never thought of the 2017 final as I focused on this match. I thought I would treat it like as one of the matches so that I would not invite any type of pressure. I thought I would play my normal game and give my best.

On Sunday final and her confidence

The confidence was there as I knew I would play my best badminton. I was well prepared. A lot of planning and hard work went into my preparation. I wanted to win this medal desperately and I earned it in a hard way. I trained very hard for this and got the gold. I was happy with the way I played my attacking game. From the first point, I was dominating and leading. Even though I was leading 17-6 in second game, I said I was not done yet as I had to complete the match. I was going one point at a time. Finally, when it got over, okay I said it is over. I was calm and I did not even shout. It was a different and special moment for me. I have done it after the last point and I had tears in my eyes. Finally, after four attempts (including Rio Olympics), I could do it.

On her rigorous training

I trained more than eight hours. My fitness sessions were in Suchitra Academy as my trainer Srikanth is from that academy. On court I trained under Gopi sir and Korean coach Kim.

On the new Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun

Kim has been here for a couple of months and every coach has a different mindset. She had a different thinking and she utilised that to the maximum. She would tell me about my mistakes and taught me a few of new skills.

On her father PV Ramana’s role

My father has been a huge inspiration. He always liked my aggression in the game. He was an aggressive player in volleyball. May be that helped me to play an attacking game.

On the preparation

I’m not special or lucky. It is a combination of hard work, dedication, sacrifice and luck that played a huge role in my win today. Everybody had a role in my success.

On her birthday gift to her mother Vijaya

She is over the moon. She is so happy. She was very emotional and had tears in her eyes.

