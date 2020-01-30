I knew it wasn’t a cakewalk: Siva Kandukuri

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Siva Kandukuri, son of a reputed Telugu producer Raj Kandukuri, didn’t want to take chances when making a screen debut in Telugu cinema. With a humble demeanour, the engineer- turned theatre artiste first sat down to get his basics right before coming in front of the camera. “Since a very long time, I had the urge to become an actor.

I was doubtful whether I would suit for acting or not. During my Masters in the USA, I had taken up theatre in the last two years of my studies. It was at that time when I was enormously praised on the stage for my performance, then I realised that I should take up career in movie industry,” Siva says. When Siva expressed his wish before his father, “Dad had given me a big picture of how industry and the movie enterprise function.

He said success rate in Telugu cinema is considerably less. However talented you are, one does fumble when it comes to selection of scripts. Even after choosing the script, one should work with utmost sincerity to bring out the product, my father said.” After hearing the script Chusi Chudangane from director Sesha Sindhu, Siva agreed for 12-day audition test.

“As the script is based on real-life incidents, audiences would connect to the movie instantly. We used to rehearse after discussion shot by shot. And checking the rushes every day had given us confidence that we are in the race,” he added.