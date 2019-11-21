I-League’s 13th edition from Nov 30

By | Published: 6:57 pm

New Delhi: The 13th edition of the Hero I-League was officially launched at a ceremony in here on Thursday. The League will kick-off on November 30 with former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC locking horns at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The league will feature 11 teams this season, with the induction of TRAU FC, winners of the Hero Second division last season.

In a first, fans from across the country this season will witness two local derbies – the legendary Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, and the Imphal derby featuring Neroca FC and TRAU FC.

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League 2019-20 will be broadcast live exclusively on DSport and the prize money for the top four teams will be, Winners – Rs 1 crore, Runners up – Rs 60 Lakh, Third Place – Rs 40 Lakh, Fourth Place – Rs 25 Lakh.

Praful Patel, President, AIFF in his statement said: “We are very happy to welcome the TRAU FC to the 13th edition of the Hero I-League. The pan India presence has been the unique feature of the league in the last few editions, and is a true testimony to the manner it has played a critical role in spreading the game to all corners of the country.”