I love bowling in powerplay: Washington Sundar

By | Published: 12:22 pm 12:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a thrilling Super-Over victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians on the back of good bowling performances. Navdeep Saini conceded just seven runs in the all-important Super Over that sealed the game for his team.

The match was a high scoring one with both teams scoring 201 in their respective innings. However, bowling in powerplay overs, RCB’s off-spinner Washington Sundar returned with impressive bowling figures of 12/1 in his four overs.

Speaking about his performances, the lanky spinner said he relishes the challenge. “I am feeling really good with my performance. I did some planning coming into this game. I am happy that I was given this role. I love bowling in powerplay. It is all the more fun when you got two great batsmen batting with only two fielders outside the circle. I am very glad that the captain got so much confidence in me. The challenge is to keep doing this in the tournament as there are a lot more games coming up.”

He also lauded Saini, who bowled a 12-run 19th over and then restricted MI to just seven runs in the Super Over. “He deserves a lot of credit. To be able to bowl such a good 19th over with two set batsmen at the crease and to give only seven runs in Super Over when Hardik (Pandya) and (Kieron) Pollard were batting was amazing. It shows character and how much hunger he has. Credit should go to him for the victory.” On AB de Villiers keeping the wickets, he said, “He is one guy who does whatever the team needs. He has been doing that for years for RCB. It gives us the balance that is required.” He also defended playing two leggies Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa in the match saying that they could win matches on their own.

Meanwhile, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene said that not sending Ishan Kishan, who was in good touch with a 58-ball 99-run knock, to bat in the Super Over was a decision taken after much deliberation. “He (Kishan) was very tired at that moment and we were thinking that we probably need a couple of fresh guys who can go and hit the ball. It is quite easy to say in hindsight this and that, but Pollard and Hardik had done the job in the past in those Super Overs, two experienced guys who are capable of doing that. So you take a chance on these calls and it could have gone either way. If we had 10-12 runs anything could have happened,” said the Sri Lankan legend.

He also said that defending eight runs was always going to be difficult. “In the Super Over, we had three dots, so that’s a killer for you because we lost a wicket and then we had a couple of more dots. We needed to make sure that we played some smart shots, get that early boundary away, which we couldn’t, we had one, but a couple of boundaries would have been really handy especially when Booms (Bumrah) comes to bowl.”

