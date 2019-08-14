I might be shot dead by Godse’s descendants: Owaisi

By | Published: 4:14 pm

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said he might one day be shot dead by Hindu nationalists.

Owaisi, who has been repeatedly accused of being anti-national by BJP leaders, told reporters that him being tagged as an ‘anti-national’ was nothing new. “Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi, has many descendants in the country and I am certain I will be shot one day. If Mahatma Gandhi could be shot dead, what is Owaisi?” the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said.

Owaisi was speaking with reporters at the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party headquarters. His startling comment came in response to a question on him being dubbed an ‘anti-national’ by several BJP leaders for raising questions on the way the Centre pushed abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu & Kashmir.

“As long as I am alive, I will face accusations of supporting Pakistan. This is not new. In my speech on Tuesday evening, I clearly said I have nothing to do with Pakistan. I don’t care about that country but TV channels, to boost their TRPs, excluded this part of my speech from their reports,” he said.

