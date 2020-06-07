I miss travelling: Sonam Kapoor

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Mumbai: Actress Sonam K. Ahuja says she misses travelling and that she is ready to go anywhere amid lockdown.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a throwback photograph of herself at the airport holding a suitcase.

She is seen dressed in white dress, black coat paired with reading glasses and black shoes.

The actress captioned the image: “All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go….. somewhere.. anywhere. I miss travelling.”



Sonam on Saturday had shared a picture of herself on the bed captioned it: “Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do.”

While on the work front, Sonam was last seen on screen in “The Zoya Factor” (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.