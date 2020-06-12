By | Published: 12:08 am 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: J Vishnuvardhan hails from the land of SP Misra and Sania Mirza, the two big tennis names from Hyderabad. The 32-year-old had his moments, but the best were when he won the silver medal in the mixed doubles with Sania in the 2010 Asian Games and the second time when he partnered Leander Paes in the men’s doubles in the 2012 London Olympics.

The lanky Vishnu, who like others has taken a long forced break from the game, feels that an entire year could be wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Given the present situation I feel there could be revival of sport only in October.’’

Under the circumstances, Vishnu said that the national federation can conduct tournaments in the country which will benefit the players. “In the recent past, we never had a strong circuit and the only reason was that top players were busy for international tournaments. Now is the time when all the top players would eagerly play in national tournaments,’’ he said, adding “we never had a camp in tennis and this is a good opportunity for the State association to take an initiative to conduct coaching camps with safety guidelines.’’

As a young player, Vishnu showed a lot of promise and when he was 15 years old, he got a chance to play in the junior Davis Cup. However, the biggest turning point in his men’s career came in the 2010 Asian Games. “I was ranked top ten in the country but I didn’t have a big breakthrough till then. I was not able to go beyond the quarterfinals. I was lucky that Sania chose to play with me in the mixed doubles. She had the belief that I had the ability to play in big matches as we practised together in Hyderabad. She had the option to play with Somdev, Karan Rastogi who were ranked much higher than me. She took a big gamble and we reached the final. I owe my Asian Games silver to Sania.’’

Vishnu is indebted to his coach CV Nagraj for shaping his career at School of Power Tennis. “Nagraj sir ensured that I had a good service. I still remember when I was 15 years old, Nagraj sir used to make me serve 250 times daily. He advised me to serve with full power and then worked on my accuracy after one year.’’

That laid the foundation as Vishnu won a lot of ITF tournaments and was even ITF player of the month in 2011. “The same year I got a chance to debut in Davis Cup also. I was ranked No.2 after Somdev and it continued for two years. In 2012, he played the singles and doubles matches against New Zealand.’’

There was an unexpected turn of events in 2012 when he got the opportunity to play in the 2012 London Olympics. “It gave me the opportunity to play with Leander, my childhood idol, as I was No.2. It was a big revelation for me by playing in that Olympics.’’

But he had setback of sorts as he suffered a left knee injury in 2013. “I was ranked 260 in ATP but was closed to qualifying in singles in Wimbledon. That was the biggest blow as it took one year or so to recover from that injury.’’

However in 2018, he finally got the opportunity to play in Wimbledon in doubles with Sriram Balaji. “We got into the top 100. I got support from KT Rama Rao (State IT Minister) and Jayesh Ranjan (IT secretary). I got to train in Germany and had a good preparation. We qualified to the main draw even recorded my first win in Grand Slam.’’

