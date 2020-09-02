I see a bright future for Indian chess: Harikrishna

“Given the current situation, it looks logical to have an event similar to the Chess Olympiad. Once the situation improves in a couple of months and things get to normal, we will see how it goes.”

By | Published: 12:01 am 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Pentala Harikrishna, who was born in Guntur, but settled in Hyderabad, was part of the Indian team that made history in the Chess Online Olympiad. India and Russia shared the honours in this online tournament.

“Given the current situation, it looks logical to have an event similar to the Chess Olympiad. Once the situation improves in a couple of months and things get to normal, we will see how it goes. Despite many mishaps related to disconnection etc, this online Olympiad can be considered a success with large audience watching,’’ said the 34-year-old in an e-mail interview to N Jagannath Das from Poland.

On the eventful Sunday

Currently, I am playing in Poland (over the board event) so I played the first round and then went to play the classical game. I saw two of our players losing and it was quite disappointing. When I returned to my hotel after the game, messages started to pour and there were few anxious moments. It was quite dramatic that the way the tournament ended and extremely happy we shared the honours with Russia

On junior talent and performance

As I have expressed in my previous interviews, inclusion of junior boards is definitely an advantage for India. We have amazing junior players who played exceptionally well under pressure. I see a bright future for Indian chess.

On the semifinal and turning point

In the semifinal when we lost the first match to Poland, we had to win the second match. Afterward we won through Armageddon. There were too many turning points in the tournament, but I picked this as we reached the final. I was the playing group stage from Prague and the knockout stage from Poland as I am playing in Polish league.

On strategies

We were in regular touch and discussed strategies regarding preparation, when to rest which player etc. So the whole team was involved in the process.

On his future tournaments

I will be playing in an online event that will be played from September 15-19. Magnus Carlsen and the other top 10 players are going to take part in it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .