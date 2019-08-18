I still root for the underdog: Brad Pitt

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Brad Pitt says he likes a good “underdog” story as it resonates with his own career graph in Hollywood. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star recalled starting out as an extra in showbiz and slowly gaining his base in the movies.

“I think it’s easy to forget I came from Oklahoma and Missouri — places where the film industry is not on the vocational list, so I started as an extra and slowly learned about the industry. I still root for an underdog,” Brad, 55, told Ok! magazine.

He said the fame he has achieved over the years, sometimes feels like a double-edged sword. “It can be both, it’s a trade-off. It’s liberating in the opportunities it provides but, on the other hand, it can be very confining. I haven’t seen a hotel lobby in 15 years because I’ve got to go up the a** end of a hotel and out the same way. We get our moments, but it’s good and bad,” Brad explained.

The actor will be next seen in James Gray’s space epic Ad Astra. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this month, before its worldwide release in September.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter