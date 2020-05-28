I-T dept official caught in brothel house raid in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: An Assistant Commissioner of the Income Tax department working in Mumbai was caught by the SR Nagar police during a raid at a brothel house being run from a hotel here. Three women were rescued by the police from the place.

The police raided a hotel at Ameerpet and found two persons including the official, identified as Nagender Bhukya, a native of Suryapet. The women were shifted to a rescue home by the police. They were from Kolkata and had come to the city before the lockdown.

