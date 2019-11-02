I-T dept withdraws cases to reduce litigation in Telangana, AP

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region has withdrawn 969 appeals before the Supreme Court, High Court of Telangana, High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in an attempt to reduce litigation.

The office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax said the cases were withdrawn in pursuance of circular number 17/2019 issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) on August 8. The department will not contest cases with tax effect below Rs 50 lakh before ITAT, below Rs 1 crore before High Court and below Rs 2 crore before Supreme Court.

In the 2018-19 fiscal, the department withdrew 892 cases of which 33 were before Supreme Court, 441 appeals before the High Court and 418 before the ITAT.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter