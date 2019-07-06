I-T limit: Relief for new employees at SCCL

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Peddapalli: Though the long-standing dream of Singareni workers is yet to materialise, the newly-joined workers will get a respite from income tax.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget on Friday had announced the government’s decision to raise the I-T slab for taxpayers to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh.

Though the new employees were happy, the seniors were dejected.

The Central government’s move would benefit about 10,000 new workers at SCCL. Besides new employees, general majdoors, badili workers and service majdoors whose annual income is below Rs 5 lakh will also benefit.

Earlier, workers who had below Rs 5 lakh income per annum used to pay about Rs 12,500 following the imposition of 2.5% tax. At the same time, 20% tax was imposed on employees whose annual income was more than Rs 5 lakh.

On an average, a senior worker of the company pays Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh in tax every year. In 2016-17, the workers paid Rs 275 crore in I-T tax, Rs 300 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 400 crore in 2018-19.

SCCL workers since long have been demanding I-T exemption as they work in the most dangerous circumstances. Successive State governments and MPs had promised to fulfil their demand but in vain.

After coming to power in the State in 2014, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government passed a resolution in the Assembly and sent it to the Union government to take a decision in this regard.

While participating in the election campaign at Godavarikhani on April 1, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao blamed the Central government for not taking any decision in this regard.