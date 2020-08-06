I throw people when I like them, says Akhtar

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 3:19 pm

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he likes to throw people and that is his way of showing love towards them. He also revealed that his wild celebrations led him to injure Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh along with others.

“I don’t wrestle, it’s my way of showing my affection to other people and I basically crossed the line. When I like someone, I throw them. I broke Yuvraj’s back, had previously broken Shahid Afridi’s rib by hugging him, and I made Abdul Razzaq stretch his hamstring a bit too much. So my way of loving people is a bit wild. It was just me being stupid in my younger days but I never realised my own power,” he said while speaking on BBC’s Doosra podcast.

“We were horsing around and doing some arm wrestling and that was all but Bhajji and Yuvi are my younger brothers and there is no question of beating them up,” he had said.

